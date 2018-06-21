Mumbai: MSSA gives separate dressing rooms for girls at Azad Maidan this year

After mounting criticism about deplorable conditions, sports body upgrades facilities, which will also keep perverts away from change rooms

One of the newly installed cabins is a room were players can seek shelter during an emergency

In a better-late-than-never scenario, the 125-year-old Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) has introduced separate dressing rooms for boys and girls, which will be operational from the forthcoming season that kicks off next month at Azad Maidan. Apart from the dressing rooms, there is also a room with bunks for teams who can stay back in times of emergency — heavy rains, for example.

The new facilities will be operational from the forthcoming season that kicks off next month at Azad Maidan. Apart from separate dressing rooms for boys and girls, there is a modular cabin with bunk beds where the teams can stay back in times of emergency; heavy rains, for example. The cabin can accommodate 30 kids and their physical education teachers.



The new changing room for girls. Pics/Suresh Karkera

'Want to provide the best'

As this paper has reported several times in the past, the MSSA has copped severe criticism for being miserly with their facilities. "We always wanted to give kids the best of facilities, especially to the girls who participate in tournaments conducted by us. After many years of struggle, this year, we will be able to give the girls and boys separate changing rooms. Also, the bunks can be used if teams are stuck at our premises in case of emergencies. They can use the facilities even if they come in early for their matches," said Fr Jude Rodrigues, MSSA president.



The new facilities include a cabin with an ensuite bathroom, as well as a new toilet block.

Each of these facilities has been built within modular cabins. While the girls' changing room is near the MSSA office, the boys' dressing room is closer to the ground. The cabin with the bunk beds, and the adjoining toilet block, are near the tennis courts.

"The kids should feel at home. We spent around R5 lakh to get everything in place. There is an air conditioner, fans and TV in the rooms. Only the water connections for the changing rooms are yet to be completed. It will be done before the season starts," added Rodrigues.



The damaged stands have been pulled down, and the MSSA is gearing up to build a new one

'Good for the kids'

News of the dressing rooms has gone down well with the sporting fraternity. "It was so difficult for the girls and boys to manage without proper changing rooms. I am glad they have finally got dressing rooms. More than introducing facilities, the challenge will be to maintain them. There have been times when MSSA has done something new, but did not bother to maintain it," remarked former Don Bosco (Matunga) striker, Marc D'Souza, currently an SY BCom student at St Andrew's (Bandra).

New stands to be built

Meanwhile, a parent said: "I have not seen the new changing rooms, but MSSA should have had them many years ago. I am sure this is good for the kids. It was such a sad scene to see beggars, drug addicts and perverts entering the premises while matches were on, especially inter-school girls games."

The MSSA was also slammed last season when a concrete stand came crashing down on the opening day of the boys U-16 Division I football tournament. Fortunately, Campion's (Cooperage) Aarzish Mugaseth, who was walking on the dilapidated stands, escaped with a minor injury.

The MSSA president admitted that a new stand will not be ready for the start of the season, although the necessary government permission has been granted. "Since our ground falls in a heritage precinct, it is very difficult to get government approval to construct, demolish or redo an existing structure. We had to wait a while to start demolishing the dilapidated stands, as we got the permission only recently.

"Though the stands will not be ready for the start of the football season, we will ensure there are seating arrangements for the parents of participating teams. We have even revamped the basketball and tennis courts," added Rodrigues.

