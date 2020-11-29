Mumbai: MU asks colleges to wrap up practical exams by December 15

With the first semester concluding, the Mumbai University has asked colleges to conduct practical evaluation and other exams. But the science and engineering faculty have raised concerns asking how could exams be held without access to laboratories amid online learning.

It has also asked them to finish practical assessment of students before December 15. But according to the teachers, practical sessions cannot be held online. The problem is bigger for first year students as the syllabus hasn’t been completed because the lectures began late due to delay in admissions.

“Online learning began in August, after a formal notice was received by the MU. In that circular, the varsity had mentioned that colleges will be informed about the first year soon. However, that directive was never issued, and now they sent this notice,” said Dr GB Raje, President of the Bombay University College Teachers’ University (BUCTU). The union has sent a letter to the University requesting to postpone the examination for first year students.

“Science experiments cannot be taught online nor done at home . We can hold practical assessment for now, and wait for regular college to resume,” suggested a professor from an engineering college in Navi Mumbai, requesting anonymity.

