Mumbai: Andheri gym downs shutters without informing staffers, claims trainer

MultiFit, Andheri

MultiFit gym in Andheri downed its shutters, allegedly without informing its members of staff. The members, this reporter being one among them, claimed that they heard of the decision after personally interacting with the trainers, who were also not given an official intimation.

Many of the members had year-long memberships. "I had paid for a year-long membership of Rs 21,000 in January. One of the trainers told me in September that the gym shut and they've declared bankruptcy. The trainers, too, have not got their salary," said Rajan Batra, lead singer of the band The Yellow Diary, and a former member of MultiFit. Although he received promotional messages, this development was not communicated, Rajan said.



Samir Kapoor and Atish Ganguly

"We were told that our belongings have been shifted to Pune and that the managers would deliver them to Mumbai. They should have told us before taking our belongings away," said a trainer.

MultiFit co-founder Samir Kapoor said the claims are inaccurate. "We have been calling members, but many calls went unanswered. We are giving members a fitpass that they can avail from companies like Fitternity," Kapoor said.

Manager Atish Ganguly, on the other hand, said no calls were made to members because the decision to close the gym was arrived at only two days ago. "We will share the news on Instagram to inform the members," Ganguly said. "We did not reach out because we had no clarity of how we would proceed."

Voices

Pradeep Parab, gym trainer from Virar

'Since trains are not running for everyone, I leave from home at 4 am, walk for 25 minutes to the bus stand to stand in a queue for an hour. One-way ticket to Jogeshwari highway costs R120. The govt should allow us to travel by train. I have a family, my wife left her job to take care of the kids. My gym owner is good, he paid me for a few months during lockdown. If trains resume, I can save money'

