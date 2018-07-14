Mumbai: Multiplexes cannot ban outside food says State government

State's policy on matter in six months; Centre's new act on varying MRPs to be effective from Aug 1

The Bombay High Court is in the process of hearing a case on the matter of multiplexes banning outside food on their premises

The state government has said that multiplexes cannot ban patrons from carrying food inside cinema halls. It said it would come out with a policy soon to lift such an illegal ban and punish violations.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister of State Ravindra Chavan made this statement in response to a calling attention notice by Opposition leader in the council Dhananjay Munde. Chavan said a regulatory policy would be ready with the home department within six months. Sanjay Dutt, Anil Bhosale and Neelam Gorhe, too, grilled the government over the issue.

Munde demanded to know what action the government proposed to take against multiplexes, food malls off highways and malls that sold items much above the maximum retail price (MRP). He said multiplexes don't allow food to be brought into the premises and force patrons to buy the high-priced items inside. “Why don't we have a law to curb such exploitative ways? They sell food at exorbitant prices inside multiplexes. For example, a bottle of water costs several times more inside the multiplex than outside,” he asked.

The minister said the Centre's new act that comes into effect from August 1 this year, will stop such varying MRPs. There will be just one MRP for all items,” he said. The Bombay High Court, too, is in the process of hearing a case on the same matter. The government has told the Centre that it would come out with a policy.

