Mumbai: Nallasopara MLA to create office space for locals

A local MLA has decided to help people in Palghar district, who are working from home in the pandemic, by providing them an office-like facility in their areas of residence. He also intends to provide broadband Internet connection and a personal computer free of cost, if needed.

The promoter of the idea, the MLA of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) from Nallasopara, Kshitij Thakur, told mid-day that it is a first of its kind initiative which will start from Thursday.

"People can work from my party office, schools and colleges in Vasai-Virar and other places in Palghar district. I will provide them broadband Internet connection and a personal computer, if needed (all free of cost). We will ensure that COVID-19-related precautions are followed while accommodating as many as 30,000 people in tailor-made office spaces across the district," Thakur said on Wednesday.

The registration for the same has started through digital forms and at his BVA offices in the area from where lakhs of people travel to Mumbai for work in normal circumstances, but currently can't because of transport issues. The suburban and long distance trains aren't working for all commuters. The private establishments and government have allowed people to work from home. Those forced to travel to work spend a bomb daily, while all the people staying home may not have ideal working conditions.

Thakur, whose family has a vast network of schools and colleges in the district, said the initiative will offer people an office-like atmosphere where they can be more productive. The programme will start from the VIVA College's two campuses in Virar, and the BVA Bhavan in Nallasopara later this week. The facilities will remain open for everyone during the regular work hours.

"For the past few months, people have been working from home. Neither does a home remain a home nor can it completely be an office. Working from an office space has its own feel. As a result, we have launched this campaign to bring back those proper productive office days," added Thakur.

Apart from Internet connections, tables and chairs, water dispensers and personal computers, the BVA will ensure uninterrupted power supply. Wearing masks will be mandatory and the users will be checked regularly for temperature and oxygen levels. Sanitizers will be supplied and sitting arrangements made in accordance with social distancing rules.

