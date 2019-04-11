Mumbai: NCB arrests two suspected to be part of international drug cartels

crime

The parcel containing the amphetamine was destined for Ardeer, Australia, and the other parcel was destined for Auckland, New Zealand

Representational Image

The Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two accused in two different cases for allegedly being part of international drug cartels. Sources revealed that the accused used to conduct their drug business via courier.

An officer said, "On the basis of specific information, on April 3, NCB Mumbai officers visited a courier company in MIDC, Andheri, and seized 1.090 kg of a white crystal-like substance purported to be amphetamine and 4.950 kg of white crystal powder-like substance purported to be ephedrine.

The parcel containing the amphetamine was destined for Ardeer, Australia, and the other parcel was destined for Auckland, New Zealand. According to the NCB, they have arrested an African national, Anidiobi John. During questioning, John revealed her role in the conspiracy in procurement possession cell purchased transportation export and import amphetamine and ephedrine.

In another case, 320 gm of white powder purported to be cocaine was seized from a parcel consignment. It had the sender's address as Trinidad and Tobago and the receiver in Diva. In this case, the police arrested one accused identified as Ramos Breal. According to sources from the NCB, Breal had tried to escape from the spot when the cops came to arrest him and in the scuffle he sustained some injuries. He was rushed to GT Hospital where he was given first aid.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates