Mumbai: New COVID-19 cases surged after Unlock 4

The number of active cases touched 34,000 around mid-September and towards the end of the month it came down to 26,000. The recovery rate of the patients in the city has reached an all-time high of 82 per cent and the death toll is slightly on the lower side.

The number of new cases in the city rose in June after the first unlock phase. The average number of cases in May was around 1,000 per day, which increased to 1,250 in June and July, then declined to 1,000 in August. But, as the BMC started conducting more COVID-19 tests in September, the number of average daily new infections soared to almost double — 1,960. The doubling rate increased and recovery rate decreased in mid-September, but the recovery rate increased in the past week as more than 80 per cent cases were asymptomatic.



Housekeeping workers get tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon, on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Daily deaths, however, showed a steady decline. June and July recorded the highest number of deaths, which decreased in the following months.

Under the 'Mission Save Lives', launched in July, the BMC improved medical facilities and consultations.

"The attempts to reduce the mortality rate have shown the result.

Early hospitalisation and access to speak with relatives also reduced the anxiety," said a senior BMC official.

Also Read: Mumbai: Restaurants ready to serve you the new normal in two weeks!

52% rise in state deaths

. The total number of deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 increased by 50 per cent in a month in Maharashtra. On August 27, the toll stood at 23,089, including 7,505 from Mumbai. On September 27, the toll reached 35,191 — a 52 per cent increase in 31 days. Mumbai added 1,245 casualties between August 27 to September 27.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news