Mumbai: New regulations for building development proposals from June 23

Here's some good news for builders. The BMC will start accepting development proposals (DP) on the basis of the Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR) 2034 from June 23. However, if builders want to place new plans before the civic body to avail the benefits of the 1991 regulations, then it won't be easy, as BMC has come up with a transition policy as well.

Explaining the procedure, a DP department official said, "If there is no reservation for a particular plot as per the 1991 DP, but it has been included in the 2034 DP, then the provisions of the latter will be applicable. One cannot get away with developing a place in the name of approvals taken as part of the 1991 DP."

Revised version

The draft of the new DP and DCPR was under revision for over three years, and was finally accepted and sanctioned by the state government last month. From June 23, the provisions of the 1991 DP provisions will cease to exist, excluding the approvals for the projects that are already under construction. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a civic official said, "From June 23 we'll start approving plans under DCPR 2034, but will consider the stringent provisions of the sanctioned and the excluded part as well."

In motion now

Speaking to mid-day, Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of DP department, said, "The state government's notification mentions that the DCPR will come into force after a month. As the gazette notification was issued on May 23, till June 22 proposals will be processed as per DCPR 1991 and the transition policy."

