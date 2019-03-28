Mumbai: No juice will be sold on Central Railway stations

national

This follows a video that showed a Central Railway stall employee making lime juice unhygienically, that went viral

Representational Image

Commuters will not need to question, 'How's the juice,' on the Central Railway for a while. The CR has issued a letter to food stall owners on platforms, asking them to not sell lime juice or any other juice at stalls. This follows a video that showed a stall employee making lime juice unhygienically, that went viral.

The CR letter says, "The sale of fresh lime juice was permitted through static unit and mobile units as a local cuisine item. It has been noticed that the fresh lime juice is being prepared in extremely unhygienic conditions by the licensee staff, with no regard to the health of user public. In view of this, the competent authority has decided to withdraw the permission for the sale of lime juice. It is also directed that the divisions should discontinue the sale of any other similar juice like orange, kala khatta, etc. (made from concentrated or synthetic syrup) at all licensee units under their control."

Contractor's staff booked

The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) have booked two employees of the food stall contractor, Chandulal and Sons, for allegedly making the lime juice unhygienically at Kurla station.

The two identified as Mohammad Alam Ansari, 45, and Chhang Mujva, 55, are residents of Kurla. The particular stall on whose roof the lime juice was being made, has been sealed.

Speaking to mid-day, Rajendra Pal, senior inspector Wadala GRP, said, "We have booked them under various sections of the Indian Railway Act. We are also waiting for the forensic report of the juice samples and will take action accordingly."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates