Mumbai: Now, cop lands in hospital after a pothole accident at Eastern Express Highway

Head constable Ishwar Gawade, posted at Chunabhatti police station, is recuperating at a local hospital after suffering a severe fracture

Ishwar Gawade will be operated upon on Thursday at Fortis hospital

A 57-year-old head constable became the latest casualty of potholes after his car's tyre burst after going over a pit on the Eastern Express Highway last morning. Ishwar Gawade, posted at Chunabhatti police station, is recuperating at a local hospital after suffering a severe fracture.



The pothole in Kanjurmarg on the Eastern Express Highway that head constable Ishwar Gawade's car got stuck in and toppled over. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

His son Tejas told mid-day, "It happened around 6.30 am in Kanjurmarg, when he was on his way to work. His car hit a huge crater on the road, busting the left tyre and resulting in the vehicle crashing on its right. The vehicle dragged for nearly 50 metres before ramming into a divider. My father injured his head and fractured his hand."

Ishwar was taken to Fortis hospital, where doctors plastered his left hand; they will operate on it on Thursday. "I'd spotted three potholes on the stretch. I managed to avoid one but couldn't manoeuvre around the second one. The tyre got stuck and burst, leading to the car toppling to its right. Two bikers coming from behind helped me out," he said.

This is not the first such incident this season. Uneven and badly pitted roads in Kalyan claimed three lives over the past few months, while a few days ago, another Kalyan youth lost his life after his two-wheeler hit a pothole and fell.

