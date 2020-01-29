Mumbai: Now, national anthem to be compulsory in colleges

Days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that school students must start their day with reading the Preamble to the Constitution, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday decided that singing of national anthem at the beginning of a public event at universities and colleges will soon become mandatory.

"This brings feeling of patriotism and respect for the country," said Samant while speaking at Mumbai University's Kalina campus after inaugurating Avishkar, an inter-university research convention on Tuesday evening.

The minister added that a directive in this regard will be issued to all higher educational institutions.

"In every college and university, whether private or government owned, any important public programme should start with singing of the national anthem. Everybody should do something for the country and this concept should be instilled in all youngsters. Patriotism in youth is very important," said Samant.

Samant believes that by following his directive, the youth will encourage the nation's defence forces."As all of us cannot join the defence, we can give them encouragement by this. By starting this ritual in Maharashtra, we will set an example for the country," he added.

At the Mumbai University event, Samant did not miss a change to take a dig at the central government by saying how he, as a higher education minister, would rather go and sit with the protesting students to understand their point of view than have them lathi charged. He was referring to the violence at universities in the national capital during protests against contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

