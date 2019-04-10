Mumbai: Now, only questions, not papers leaked on app

national

After four students were held with answers to questions on their mobiles, new modus operandi was revealed. As no question paper was found, Mumbai University will have to depend on a police report to take action

As another case of possible question paper leak comes forward, this time in Mumbai University's commerce examination, a new modus operandi has been revealed. Only questions are sent on messaging apps, not images of entire question papers. As no question paper was found, Mumbai University will have to depend on a police report to take action. However the university has refused to call it a paper leak, as no question paper has been found as yet, and there are no signs of the leaked questions going viral.

Answers sent on phone

In two different instances on Friday and Monday, four TYBCom students were caught with answers of objective questions on their mobile phones. Those who are caught include three students from Rina Mehta College in Bhayandar, who were appearing for the Business and Economics paper on Friday, and a student of St. Rocks College in Borivali, who was appearing for Human Resource and Management paper in Kandivli on Monday. The students were found with answers to objective questions on their mobile phones in the same order as the questions in the question paper, minutes before examination which was scheduled for 10.30am.

Investigation revealed that questions had been sent earlier. While the principal of Abhinav College has filed an FIR and authorities at Nirmala College have also approached police, Mumbai University has to wait for police to give a report, based on which action will be taken, as no question paper was found.

The PRO of the university's examination section, Vinod Malale said, "Mumbai University has a foolproof process where when a question paper sent on email to a college is printed by it, the name of the college and the time at which it was printed appears on the print out with a watermark. This could trace the leak in such cases. But this time only questions and answers were found. We have asked both colleges to submit a report of the incidents. We will wait for the police investigation report to decide on action."

A senior official from Mumbai University said, "With changing times, different malpractices are coming forward. When images of question papers were going viral, it was easy to catch perpetrators. Police investigation plays a pivotal role." Senate members from the Yuva Sena have written to Mumbai University authorities. Pradeep Sawant, Senate member said, "Initially it doesn't look like the varsity is at fault here. But we demand that along with the accused, principals of the colleges are questioned by the varsity."

