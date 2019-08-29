Mumbai: Now, show Aadhaar card if you want to donate blood

mumbai

Health activists, however, feel the move would not be feasible on ground and will affect the collection of blood

Donating blood, that is already in short supply, just got a little tougher. From now on, one will need to submit one's Aadhaar card or voter ID card for address verification.

This move comes after the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) found that they were unable to trace many donors found to have HIV in order to counsel and treat them owing to incorrect addresses.

The council has written to the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society and Directorate of Health Services regarding obtaining the correct addresses of all donors. So far, any fit person according to the requirements of SBTC could donate blood. On August 28, SBTC took up the issue with the authorities concerned and also sent them a notice.

"It is observed that all HIV reactive donors are not referred by the blood banks to ICTC centres for counselling. One of the reasons for not referring such donors was that contact details and address were either not available with blood banks or were incorrect or incomplete."

Government representatives of the council held a meeting on August 13 where they decided to start the process of obtaining Aadhaar or voter ID cards for verified addresses. Health activists, however, feel the move would not be feasible on ground and will affect the collection of blood.

"Several bloodbanks often arrange for camps at railway stations and bus stands where commuters donate blood. But, most people do not always carry Aadhaar or voter ID cards with them. This will cause them to skip donations and bring down the number of donors," said Dr Ravikant Singh, a health activist, who works in rural areas.

