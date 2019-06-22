Cybersecurity chief Rajesh Pant: Aadhar is very well protected
Speaking about data vulnerability in India, Pant said that his job is to ensure a secure and resilient cyberspace in India and that a cybersecurity strategy will be released by his team by 2020
New Delhi: National cybersecurity coordinator Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant said that Aadhar is very well protected and that there was nothing to worry about. On Friday, Pant said, "I can assure you that your Aadhar is very well protected and there is nothing to worry about it."
Highlighting that major changes have been seen after the introduction of cybersecurity policy in India, he said, "Present cybersecurity policy was released in May 2013, since then it has been six years and lots of things have changed. 5G will change the scope of cybersecurity. There are new aspects like Ransomware and Internet of Things (IoT) that would help in developing a new strategy for cybersecurity," he said.
Speaking about data vulnerability in India, Pant said that his job is to ensure a secure and resilient cyberspace in India and that a cybersecurity strategy will be released by his team by 2020.
"Cyberspace involves individuals, businesses and government. The critical sectors, which faces data issues are being protected. The priority is sectors like power, finance, oil and gas and the transport sector because anything affecting them impacts the nation," he said.
Stressing that there is a need to bring about an impactful cybersecurity bill, Pant said: "Justice BN Srikrishna committee drafted the bill but we have modified it and it is being pushed by the concerned department."
Pant ended by saying that India is ready for "data revolution" as it is among the top three players in almost every sphere.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai: Thanks to Titwala man, MP Manoj Kotak raises local train delays in Lok Sabha
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Why can't cops clearly explain sequence, asks Payal Tadvi's husband
- Yemeni couple comes to India to save child with rare disorder; in trouble to go back home
- Chopped pieces of dead body wrapped in plastic bag found in Palghar
- See Photos: Shloka Mehta really knows how to pull off the no-makeup look!
- MMRDA to demolish Bandra East Skywalk passing over Western Express Highway on Saturday night
- Famous celebs who got married at the age of 40 and above
- Mumbai rains flashback: When Mumbaikars were all smiles during monsoons
- Mumbai: Mantralaya water makes employees sick, officials deny contamination
- Leopard cubs rescued from drowning in a well in Sangamner
- Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
- See Photos: Army dogs, horses beat police troops at asanas on International Yoga Day
- Eight times when Nita Ambani showed how to slay the traditional look
- Mumbai crime: Bank officials foil ATM skimming gang's fraud bid
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Indian Forces include dogs and horses to celebrate International Yoga Day!