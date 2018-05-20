Mumbai: Now, tetrapods at Mahim fort
Tetrapods will be installed along the 100m stretch to protect Mahim Fort from the sea
Mahim Fort
To protect the walls of the historical Mahim fort from tidal currents, the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to install concrete tetrapods along the stretch of the fort. For the project, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned.
Tetrapods are 'four-legged' concrete structures which reduce the force with which water hits shores. They will be installed once the existing stones have been fixed. "The concrete tetrapods that will be put up along the 100-metre stretch of the fort will protect the walls that are exposed to tidal currents. It will also prevent soil erosion on the beach," said a PWD engineer.
Officials said that the boulders that have been washed ashore will be lifted and rearranged. Under Phase-II of the project, the tetrapods will be installed at other spots along the Mumbai coastline, depending on the availability of funds.
Holding fort
Mahim Fort is the first of the many forts built by the Portuguese in the Bombay Province in mid-16th century. It was a bulwark against repeated maritime invasions. From its strategic location, the fort overlooks Worli to the south, Bandra to the north, and Mahim to the east. It has been classified as a Grade-I heritage structure.
