Mumbai: Now, two AC locals to run all week

With three AC local trains in its kitty, the Western Railway is all set to extend the services of the first two to all seven days a week. Sources said that the decision would be implemented from this weekend and that the authorities were looking at more such services on the western line soon.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior official said, "The third train, which has underslung motors and increased capacity, was brought in this January. But its services will be started around October."

Sources further added that the two AC locals from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) would be run in such a manner so that they cover all the seven days as per their schedule. "As we have more AC trains now, we are exploring the possibilities of increasing their services in the given limitations without compromising on existing services," said Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railway chief public relations officer.

The services of the first AC local was started on December 25, 2017, and earned total revenue of R24 crore by April 2019. Currently, there are 12 services of the AC EMU train from Monday to Friday on the Churchgate-Virar section. The highest monthly revenue of R1.82 crore was generated in October 2018 and the second-highest of Rs 1.68 crore in May the same year.

Several features have been incorporated in the new AC locals after commuters gave feedback. These include wider gangways, improved luggage space and much more. While a normal 12-car local train carries 3,504 passengers (1,168 seated and 2,336 standees), the AC locals with vestibules can ferry 5,964 passengers (1,028 seated and 4,936 standees).

