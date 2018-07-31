Mumbai: Off-duty female PSI, DCP save accident victims from bleeding to death

A bike carrying two female riders had skidded at Marine Drive; the cop rushed to their aid and ferried them to hospital

DCP Shivdeep Lande and Police Sub-Inspector Y S Mulla

You might have heard that a police officer never goes off duty. Exemplifying that is police sub-inspector (PSI) YS Mulla and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shivdeep Lande, who rescued two accident victims near Wankhede stadium on Sunday night.

Mulla had finished her Sunday shift and headed to the Marine Drive promenade with her family, which includes her 8-year-old daughter, when the incident occurred.

"Around 12.30 am, I heard a bike skidding and saw two women fall to the ground from their Activa. They were bleeding," Mulla told mid-day.

Mulla rushed towards the women and took them on the footpath. Just then, DCP Lande was passing by the area and saw the crowd that had gathered around the girls. He stopped his vehicle and walked towards them.

Followed to hospital

Mulla said, "By that time, I was looking for the cops who usually patrol the locality, but their vehicle was far away and these women were lying in a pool of blood. Just then, DCP Lande came in, stopped a taxi, put the two inside it. He then sat in the cab. I was surprised to see him. Since I didn't see any other female police officials there, I asked my family to go home, started my Activa and followed the taxi to the hospital," said Mulla.

When they reached the GT hospital, she took them out with the help of the hospital staff, after which they were taken to the casualty ward. The accident victims' mothers work in the same hospital. Sources said that when DCP Lande left from the hospital, he paid the taxi driver and then continued his night rounds in another official's car.

Not a single scratch

mid-day visited the GT hospital to meet the accident victims, identified as Neha Kanekar, 21, and Nisha Waghela, 18. They weren't able to speak as they were in a lot of pain. Ganesh Pawar, 25, Neha's fiancé, told mid-day, "She is in pain. I'm quite upset seeing her in this situation. Her friend Tushar Gole, 24, was riding the bike, with these two seated behind. But when the accident occurred, Gole did not get a single scratch. We haven't filed a complaint against him as he belongs to the same area as us."

Meanwhile, Kanekar told mid-day, "We'd gone for a casual night round on the bike with Gole. When we reached near Wankhede stadium, the bike skid and we fell. I did not even realise when we reached the hospital for treatment. However, I want to thank PSI Mulla and DCP Lande from the bottom of my heart for helping us. I heard PSI Mulla did it when she was off-duty."

