Mumbai: On track for 2021 - Snarl-free junction at Kalanagar

The girder being launched on the pillars at Kalanagar on Saturday

What can be seen as an important step towards the completion of the much-awaited Kalanagar flyovers, the MMRDA has successfully launched the girder on the pillars at the junction in Bandra East.

"@MMRDAOfficial achieved another milestone of curved steel girder, 31 mts in length and 40 tons in weight, launching yesterday night in presence of Aaditya Thackeray," the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) tweeted on Sunday.

Snarl-free junction

The girder was launched at 1.30 am in the presence of Guardian and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev. With about 73 per cent of the entire project being complete now, the three flyovers at the Kalanagar junction are expected to be built by December 31, 2020.

The Kalanagar junction connects to the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Kurla and three other roads, leading to traffic congestion. The new flyovers will make the junction snarl free, saving a lot of time for the motorists.

Lakhs employed

Besides, this project has also generated employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers. According to the MMRDA, 81,788 skilled and 2,45,365 unskilled labourers are employed every day.

Rajeev said, the presence of Thackeray at the time of the launch "has built confidence among the workers and I take this opportunity to thank him for encouraging all of us. Moreover, because of his constant support and keen interest in the project, the MMRDA has been efficiently undertaking the work and meets the deadline. Once open for the public, the flyovers will provide major connectivity to the Mumbai region and will bring substantial development in infrastructure growth of the city."

The flyovers

. The first route, measuring 714.40 m long and 7.50 m wide, will have two lanes and allow commuters from BKC junction towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link to skip both BKC and Kalanagar junctions.

. The second, measuring 604.10 m long and 7.50 m wide, is for traffic movement from Bandra BKC towards Sea Link comprising two lanes.

. The third route, measuring 310.10 m long and 7.50 m wide, is for traffic coming from Dharavi junction and Bandra, and going towards Sea Link. This will be a separate, dedicated route with two lanes and will be signal free.

