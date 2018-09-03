Mumbai: Once again monorail faces a glitch as wires get entangled

national

Passengers stranded inside rescued; train taken to Wadala depot for repairs

The train suddenly stopped near Chembur naka on Sunday

Just a day after the monorail services between Wadala and Chembur were resumed, one of the trains faced a technical snag on Sunday afternoon. The Wadala-bound train suddenly stopped near Chembur naka after a local cable wire got entangled with the transport wire network. On being informed, a fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and rescued the passengers who were stranded inside. Thereafter, the train was taken to the Wadala depot for repair work.

According to the authorities concerned, of the three trains that are being used for the monorail services, the other two continued functioning and provided the services throughout the day.

Speaking to mid-day, Dilip Kawatkar, public relations officer of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, said, "The glitch happened after the automatic train protection system failed. This system is responsible for the train's maintenance and also connects it with the signal systems. As the train was heading to Wadala, it was immediately taken to the depot located there for repair work. However, the other two trains continued functioning."

Mumbai's monorail services, which were introduced in 2014, have faced some or the other issue over time. In November 2017, a coach of one of the trains caught fire. Though no casualties were reported in the incident, the services had to stopped for almost 10 months.

