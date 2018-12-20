Mumbai: One dead as container crushes vehicles on Sion-Panvel highway

national

A major accident occurred on the Sion-Panvel Road towards flyover connecting Nerul LP towards Panvel district on Thursday.

A container heading towards Mumbai lost control and jumped the road divider hitting three-four vehicles including a motorcycle causing grievous injuries including the demise of a Wagon R driver. Onlookers who were at the spot found that the container driver had abandoned the vehicle and managed to escape while the passenger in an OMNI car and two-wheelers and a white Wagon R which came under the blow of the container got severely damaged causing the death of one of the passengers and injuring others severely.

Vehicular movement on the bridge was suspended immediately as traffic police were in the midst of rescue operation.

