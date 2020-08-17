Mumbai: One dead, four injured in a chemical factory blast in Palghar

A major fire broke out after a blast took place at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The alleged incident took place on Monday. As per initial reports, one person died while four others suffered injuries.

Reports suggest that the sound of the explosion at the Nandolia Organic Chemicals factory was heard nearly at 15 kilometre-range. The injured persons have been rushed to Thunga hospital in Boisar for treatment.

According to the district collector, the fire broke out at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Boisar municipality of Palghar district. Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said that at the time of the blast 20 people were at work at the factory.

"15 people have been safely evacuated and 3 people are badly injured. One person died in the incident and one person is still missing." the collector said. A team of fire tenders, police, and local authorities are at the spot carrying out rescue operations.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kushwaha while those injured have been identified as Mohammad Mohsin Altaf (30, Dilip Gupta (28) and Umesh Kushwaha (22).

With inputs from ANI and Samiullah Khan

