Mumbai: One dead in Grant Road building fire

One person died of suffocation and nine were rescued from a glass facade building at Topiwala Lane, Grant Road East, after it caught fire on Sunday morning. The building's grilles and glass facade prevented ventilation and led to the occupants and firemen suffering from suffocation.

The fire had erupted on the ground and first floors of the five-storey structure, Aditya Arcade. Firemen had to cut the grilles to access the building and take the help of breathing apparatus.

It was confined to the electric duct at the staircase, various stalls and offices in the basement. Uttam Kumar, 22, was found unconscious on the fourth floor of the building and was declared dead on arrival at JJ hospital.

"Kumar suffocated while trying to escape through the staircase. A probe will be conducted to check if fire safety norms were flouted," Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said.

