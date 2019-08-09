Mumbai: One feared dead in Crawford Market building demolition work

national

Tragedy strikes during demolition work of building that collapsed in south Mumbai last week; structure falls on five labourers working at the site

The 102-year-old structure which was gutted due to a massive fire on Abdul Rehman Street near Crawford Market

On August 3, 2019, a massive fire had taken place on the Abdul Rehman Street near Crawford Market, which gutted a 102-year-old structure a few days ago. Although the fire was extinguished on by August 5, 2019, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pull down the structure as it was made of wood.



The 102-year-old structure was gutted due to a massive fire a few days ago. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The contract of pulling down the building was given to a private contractor by MHADA. Today, while conducting the demolition of building the whole structure collapsed. In the incident, the building collapsed on five labourers who were working on the site. After the building collapsed, all the five labourers were rescued among which three are said to be safe and two suffered injuries.

The two injured labourer were immediately sent to JJ Hospital for medical assistance. As per the information received from Dr. Rajeev of JJ Hospital, two injured people were reported with a head injury. Out of the two injured, one was declared dead on arrival while the other one is undergoing treatment.

With inputs from Prajakta Kasale and Suresh Karkera

