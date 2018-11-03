Mumbai Open: Luksika upsets top seed Saisai to enter semis

Nov 03, 2018, 09:55 IST | PTI

Fifth seed Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand produced the biggest upset of the L&T Mumbai Open tennis tournament yesterday

Mumbai Open: Luksika upsets top seed Saisai to enter semis
Luksika Kumkhum

Fifth seed Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand produced the biggest upset of the L&T Mumbai Open tennis tournament yesterday by knocking out top seed Saisai Zheng of China to enter the semi-finals of the 125K WTA event.

Luksika fought back brilliantly after dropping the opening set, hitting hard and deep with her double-fisted forehand as well as backhand, besides attacking the net at opportune times, to carve out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at the Cricket Club of India.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

tennis news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Indian cricketers celebrate their birthdays in style

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK