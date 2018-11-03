Mumbai Open: Luksika upsets top seed Saisai to enter semis

tennis

Fifth seed Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand produced the biggest upset of the L&T Mumbai Open tennis tournament yesterday

Luksika Kumkhum

Fifth seed Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand produced the biggest upset of the L&T Mumbai Open tennis tournament yesterday by knocking out top seed Saisai Zheng of China to enter the semi-finals of the 125K WTA event.

Luksika fought back brilliantly after dropping the opening set, hitting hard and deep with her double-fisted forehand as well as backhand, besides attacking the net at opportune times, to carve out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at the Cricket Club of India.

