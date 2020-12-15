Mumbai: Organiser, fighters at mixed martial arts event in Bhiwandi booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

The police have booked the organiser of a mixed martial arts event in Bhiwandi on the charge of violating COVID-19 protocols. The combat sport on Saturday was live-streamed on YouTube.

While charges have also been pressed against 40-50 others, including the participants, Bhiwandi Fight Club's Salman Momin who organised the programme said he had invited only 25-30 people but locals rushed to the spot after the matches went live on the internet.

According to Shanti Nagar police, the sparring competition at Yahya Compound, Kidwai Nagar, had over 100 people in attendance and it was inaugurated by local MLA Mahesh Choughule. Citing the footage of the matches, they said the crowd didn't follow social-distancing rules nor was anyone wearing a mask.

“COVID19 protocol is in order and no mass gathering is allowed of any sort. As we learnt about the event, orders were immediately issued to book the organizers,” said DCP (Zone 2) Yogesh Chavhan.

Momin now also faces charges under the IPC sections and the Epidemic Disease Act, 1807. He said his sole aim was to promote the combat sport and he only invited family members of the fighters and a few fitness enthusiasts. Everything went awry after the matches began, he said.

"As streaming went online, about 100 locals barged into my gym. I didn’t have any intention to break the law. I have explained everything to the police and I hope the officials will be considerate," he added.

