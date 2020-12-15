COVID-19: Mumbai sees less than 500 cases, Maharashtra less than 3,000

The city which had over 34,000 active cases in September, has only 9,068 active cases now. Though the figure was more than 12,000 on Sunday, the BMC clarified that 3,586 cases were removed from the list due to duplication and outside patients.

The number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 declined further in the state and the city. The state recorded little below 3,000 cases on Monday with 60 deaths. Mumbai reported 477 cases with seven deaths. The numbers are at the lowest since last week of April. The recovery rate of the state is 93.5 per cent now with 2.56 per cent death rate. The city’s recovery rate, too, stands at 93%.

At least 533 patients recovered and were discharged in Mumbai. The recovery rate of the city is at 93 per cent. The overall number of active patients is 9,068. The city reported 7 deaths, out of which 6 had co-morbidities. All seven deaths were above 60 years of age. There are 4,924 sealed buildings in the city, out of which 564 are in Borivli and 521 are in Andheri E and Vile Parle E. The state recorded 2,949 COVID-19 patients, out of which one third, 925 were reported in the MMR including Mumbai.

At least 653 patients are from Pune region and 453 from Nagpur circle. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 57 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 78 cases in Navi Mumbai and 87 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali. There were six deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai. Nashik region reported 17 deaths, the highest in the state. The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 18,83,365. At least 4,610 patients recovered and there are 72.383 active patients in the state.

