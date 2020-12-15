COVID-19 in Mumbai: The ward that is worrying officials

The BMC has managed to bring the COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai under control, but officials remain concerned about T ward - Mulund - where the growth rate of cases is highest. When businesses were allowed to resume after months of lockdown, the civic body had laid down strict rules asking the people to maintain a safe physical distance and wear masks, but Mulund residents have thrown caution to the wind.



Shoppers are seen at RRT Road on Monday

Though the civic administration allowed reopening of shops and businesses with strict guidelines to prevent a flare-up of novel Coronavirus, T ward has witnessed crowding at markets across the RRT Road and Subhash Road. Massive crowds were also seen at Chindhi Market, where old clothes are up for sale thrice a week.

Resident and social activist Nirmal Thakker said, "We are at a phase in the pandemic where more than the authorities, citizens should be responsible for their own safety. But, unfortunately, there’s absolutely no seriousness among the public. I can see youngsters, senior citizens getting together and chatting; sellers not wearing masks. I won’t be surprised if cases rise in our ward."

746 active cases

Having a population of about 7.50 lakh, the T ward has so far reported 13,764 confirmed cases, including 362 deaths. According to the BMC data, 375 buildings in the ward have been sealed - third most in the city, followed by R Central and K East wards. T ward comprises 75 per cent residential societies or towers and 25 per cent slums.

The ward has fifth highest active cases and lowest doubling rate among 24 wards of the city. The growth rate of T ward is 0.32 per cent, while the doubling rate is 214 days. As of December 12, the ward had 746 active cases. MNS leader Rajesh Chavhan said, "We understand that business should get back to normal, but the BMC has imposed certain restrictions. I can see crowds at markets and at food stalls. This can be easily controlled". Chavhan blamed citizens for the negligence, "We are battling the virus for the past nine months. Citizens have to be cautious. Seeing the crowds, sometimes I feel there is no pandemic at all," he added.

Public needs to be cautious

Senior BJP corporator Prakash Gangadhare and BEST Committee member, who is a Mulund resident, also insisted that the public should now take it upon themselves to ensure cases don’t rise again. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kishore Gandhi said, "BMC is doing about 200 tests daily and private labs are also conducting tests. According to a Sero survey, more than 50 per cent of Mumbai’s population have contracted the coronavirus so far. Therefore, our growth rate seems to be higher than others. We find merely 30 to 40 cases daily, but citizens still need to be more cautious."

