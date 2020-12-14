Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606

The state recorded a total of 3,717 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 18.80 lakh cases, while the city saw a dip in fresh cases with just 606 infections recorded on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 70 deaths with the COVID toll in the state hitting 48,209. The Thane Municipal Corporation area, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation area in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 116, 96 and 110 cases, respectively.



Social distancing goes for a toss as a huge crowd gathers at Juhu Chowpatty on Sunday, even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Pic/Atul Kamble

The state's recovery rate is now 93.44 per cent and 3,083 patients across Maharashtra were discharged on Sunday. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 92 per cent while the doubling rate period is 318 days, which is currently improving. The city's daily growth rate is 0.22 per cent while the total count has hit 2.90 lakh cases. Currently, Mumbai has 12,654 ongoing cases.

While the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has reached 48,209, the state's mortality rate currently stands at 2.56 per cent. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,098. These deaths are of patients who were positive, but later they tested negative and then died due to other complications. Meanwhile, 1.17 crore laboratory samples were collected across the state, of which 18.80 lakh samples have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the state's positivity rate is 16.07 per cent.

Of the total 70 deaths reported in the state, Mumbai and Satara both reported 12 fatalities each. However, three deaths were reported in MMR (excluding Mumbai), taking the total toll in the region to 15 deaths on Sunday. Of the 12 deaths reported in the city, nine patients were suffering from other ailments and nine deaths were of senior citizens.

18,80,416

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,134

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

12

No. of deaths in city today (Nine patients were suffering from other ailments and nine deaths were of senior citizens)

402

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

12,654

Total no. of active cases in the city

