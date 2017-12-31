Mumbai: Owners of Kamala Mills nightspot where fire occurred on the run

Police issue lookout notices to prevent the three owners from leaving the country



Pic/Sameer Markande

The three owners of 1 Above, where 14 people died in Friday's fire, have been untraceable ever since the police booked them on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police have now issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against the three to prevent them from leaving the country.

A senior police officer confirmed that the LOCs were issued against Nhatesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar of Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment LLP, which runs 1 Above. The police said there were a number of teams investigating the case from different aspects and one team had gone to Pune, after the location of one of the accused pointed to it. An officer privy to the probe said, on condition of anonymity, that the two establishments (1 Above and Mojo's Bistro) were blaming each other and claiming that the fire did not start on their premises.

"It is still unclear where exactly the fire started. But, prima facie, survivors and witnesses say it started on the premises of 1 Above. Also, the bodies of the deceased were found on their premises, hence they have been booked in the case. Mojo's owners, too, have been named in an FIR," the police officer said.

He added, "Only after a detailed inquiry report from the fire department and civic officials on the entire incident, will there be clarity and a further course of action can be decided."