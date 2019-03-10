Mumbai: Param Bir Singh appointed as new chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau

national

Param Bir Singh. Pic/Atul Kamble

Param Bir Singh has been appointed as the new Chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Maharashtra. The Government of Maharashtra elevated Singh from Assistant Director General (ADG) to Director General (DG) rank.

Singh took charge on Saturday afternoon. He will take the place of Sanjay Barve, who has been appointed as Mumbai Police Commissioner. The ACB was recently in the news after it caught three Mumbai policemen in four days for accepting bribes.

Singh, an IPS officer from the 1988 batch, was previously holding charge of ADG (law and order). Singh had served as Commissioner in Thane city for three years and four months. With his crime busting and force management skills, Singh has worked in the high-profile Western region of the city and as DCP of the crime branch and various zones; he had also raided Dagdi Chawl at the height of Arun Gawli's power. He has been SP in Chandrapur, Bhandara and Thane. He was once also deputy inspector general of police in the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

