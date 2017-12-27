Mumbai: Parents, NGOs to have silent march for safety in schools

Parents today struggle to provide a safe and nurturing environment to their children. Schools which must play a pivotal role in this have been criticised severely, after several untoward instances in the recent past which questioned

Parents today struggle to provide a safe and nurturing environment to their children. Schools which must play a pivotal role in this have been criticised severely, after several untoward instances in the recent past which questioned the safety of children there. Several fee related issues between parents and schools have also impacted students adversely. Parents' associations across India have now decided to come together and demand the implementation of child safety guidelines in schools and a central fee regulatory body by enacting Central Fee Regulation Act. The associations' members plan to meet in the capital on Thursday for a silent march and signature drive for this.



Several fee related issues between parents and schools have also impacted students adversely

Members of around 25 such associations from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and 10 NGOs working in education are coming together for this event to pressure the government to bring stricter regulations and their appropriate implementation. This meet, like the one held previously at state level in February 2017 at Mumbai, also aims to bring together parents from various states to interact and share their experiences. Parents also aspire to learn from other states and work on a roadmap to make this a national movement so that everyone across India benefits with affordable and quality education.

Anubha Sahai, President of India Wide Parents' Association (IWPA) said, "Parents from various states are working to stop the commercialisation of education and for the betterment of education. While parents across the nation are facing issues, the situation is different in different states, as there is hardly any uniformity seen in the existing laws. All this can change if parents from different states come together and work toward this goal."

Other issues

Parents will also brainstorm on how awareness can be created at a larger level regarding child rights and various laws regulating it. Other problems to be discussed and compared are roles and powers of PTA, capitation fee collection, monopoly in purchase of stationary and other school related materials etc.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go