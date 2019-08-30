Mumbai: Parents stressed about their son's drug-addiction, blame cops

mumbai

A couple in the Western suburbs is helpless as their 20-year-old son is admitted to a rehabilitation centre for the second time in three years. The father claimed that the youth in the vicinity were using drugs openly and the police have turned a blind-eye against them. "Three youth from our neighbourhood alone is undergoing treatment in rehabilitation centres. The police are aware of where the banned drugs are sold and the peddlers' identities, but they do nothing to stop it. They will punish me for just saying this."

He added that he was forced to rent out apart from his house so that he could pay the rehabilitation centre's fee of Rs 8000 per month which is the same amount as his salary. The couple is also considering selling their house so that they can keep their son away from the peddlers.

The father spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said that they had to tend to a sick relative which is when their son may have started taking drugs. "We could not pay attention to our son during that time. Four years ago, we thought he would focus on his schoolwork because he was a good student. But we were shocked to find out that he did not even appear for the examination."

The couple had also noticed a change in their son's behaviour who used to be impatient with his family members and would return home very late. I have spent many nights searching for him in deserted places in our neighbourhood and have found him inside parked autorickshaws in unused buildings."

In a bid to end his addiction a few years ago, the parents had sent him to a relative's home in Nallasopara. However, the son escaped from there within two weeks and sent an audio message to his family where he said that he was ashamed of his addiction and he wanted to end his life. However, his parents were able to track him and sent him to a rehabilitation centre where he stayed for nine months. "But he returned home and reconnected with his drug suppliers. While he did not steal from us, he was arrested for stealing a cellphone. We bailed him out as soon as possible because he was lodged with people who would have had a bad influence on him. He is now struggling with his addiction to another rehabilitation centre."

Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region, Dilip Sawant asked information about the family's neighbourhood and promised to take action.

