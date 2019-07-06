Mumbai: Patient vanishes into thin air from Kandivli's hospital

national

51-year-old Subhash Kharat went missing from Kandivli's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital a month back; hospital clueless

Jaishree, Subhash Kharat's wife, with his picture

How could a patient admitted to a hospital simply disappear? This is what the family of Subhash Kharat, 51, has been wondering for a month even as they are looking for him everywhere. They have checked Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli where he was admitted, and even at railway mortuaries and many other places. They claim they have not got a proper response from either the hospital authorities or the local police.

Patient disappears

Kharat had been admitted to the Kandivli hospital on June 6 by his family for an ailment of the leg. He worked at R North ward as a cleaner and lived with his wife and stepsons in Kajupada, Dahisar. "He was admitted to the male general ward on the third floor of the hospital. On June 8, my mother, Jaishree, came home and my brother, Santosh, was with him. But, he went for some work and returned to find our father not in his bed. He inquired with the doctor-in-charge who told him that he might have gone to the toilet or for a walk," said Rabindra Dusange, 42. He added that they then approached the dean, Pradeep Angre. They also tried to check CCTV footage but found the system was not working. Dusange claimed Angre told them he would look for their father in 8 to 10 days. However, speaking to mid-day, Angre said, "We have checked the CCTV footage, but he cannot be seen anywhere. We are doing our level best to find him."

Kin's search still on

The worried family continues to look for Kharat. "We have looked for him in every possible place. We also searched railway mortuaries but have not found him. The police did not take our complaint seriously. They only took down a written complaint yesterday," Dusange added. An officer from Kandivli police station said, "We have received information from the hospital authorities and also from the family. We are looking for him."

