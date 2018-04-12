Mumbai: Pay more for your BEST bus ride from today

BEST bus fares will go up from today morning after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) gave its final nod for the hike. While the fare for shorter distances (0-4km) remains the same, the hike is in the range

BEST bus fares will go up from today morning after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) gave its final nod for the hike. While the fare for shorter distances (0-4km) remains the same, the hike is in the range of Rs 1 and Rs 12 for distances over 4 km. For instance, the fare for 6km, which was Rs 14 earlier has been increased to Rs 15; the fare for 8km has been increased from Rs 16 to Rs 18. The fare of air-conditioned buses will also go up by at least Rs 5, including the AC hybrid electric buses launched recently to cater to office goers from Borivali, Thane, Mulund, and Kharghar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The AC fares on the circular routes within BKC will also go up, with the minimum AC fare increasing from Rs 15 to Rs 20. The daily bus pass will see a fare hike from Rs 70 to Rs 90 for routes within the island city and suburbs, and a minimum fare hike of Rs 10 will come into effect. The BEST chief spokesperson confirmed that the fare hike will come into effect today. The BEST budget for 2018-19 showed a deficit of Rs 880 crore.

Also read: BEST staffers track down thieves who had stolen 90 kgs of bus equipment

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates