Mumbai pianist's version of 'Jana Gana Mana' makes history with 72 million YouTube views!

The piano rendition of "Jana Gana Mana" by Mumbai-based pianist Shayan Italia has united all Indians and has garnered over 72 million views until now

Students wave the tricolor as they participate in a full dress rehearsal ahead of the 72nd Independence Day function, in Amritsar on Monday. Pic/PTI

A piano rendition of the Indian national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana", has broken all records to become the most viewed national anthem with 72 million views on the video sharing website YouTube. Curated and created by Mumbai-based pianist Shayan Italia and directed by Farhad Vijay Arora, the video was uploaded to the social video platform on July 29.

"On the first day of the upload, we received more than 5 million views and quickly realised that we now had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect all of India with its most emotional chord the Jana Gana Mana," Italia said. One rendition of the French national anthem is the second most viewed national anthem with around 36 million views after the Indian national anthem.

"We have decided that our heartfelt rendition of Rabindranath Nath Tagore's divine ode should get, by 15 August, 71 million views with 1 million views to celebrate each year of India's 71 years of Independence.", he added. The contemporary version of the timeless classic has been arranged and rendered on the world's grandest concert piano, the flagship Steinway Model D, to befit Jana Gana Mana's stature.

Shayan had started the #71for71challenge requesting Indians to come together as one to help UNITE India through the #IWouldStandForThis Indian National Anthem phenomena that has organically caught fire.

"India is going through trying, divisive times as never before. The singular aim was to bring all of India together in the next two weeks to celebrate our great country's most celebrated treasure-the Jana Gana Mana," Italia said. Beaming with joy, Shyan shared his tribute of the 'Jana Gana Mana' rendition on social networking site Twitter and has become an internet sensation overnight.

"Within a matter of days, #IWouldStandForThis has generated a spectacular response, the most viewed online video ever for a national anthem worldwide across YouTube. Thanks for the thousands of great comments but we are now disabling them. This rendition is a heartfelt tribute to both Mother India and my dear Mother whom I lost early on. I would prefer to keep this precious space quiet. One and all--thanks very much for the respect. Keep watching, keep liking and keep sharing!" - Much love, Shayan in his post with the video on YouTube.

