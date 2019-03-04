Mumbai: Piyush Goyal, Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate monorail Phase-II corridor

national

With the corridor between Wadala and Sant Gade Maharaj Chowk thrown open, now Mumbaikars travel on the entire 19.54-km long Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle route

Chief Minister Fadnavis and Railway Minister Goyal flag off a train at the inauguration of Phase-II, the 8.26-km long Phase-I from Chembur to Wadala was already operational

After missing several deadlines, the much-awaited 11.28 km-long monorail Phase-II corridor between Wadala and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle), was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday evening.

Fadnavis and Goyal also travelled in the monorail up to Wadala. The CM interacted with the media and praised the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner R A Rajeev and his team.



The monorail will operate every day from 6 am to 10 pm with a 22-minute gap between two trains. Pics/Sameer Markande

The CM expressed confidence that with the opening of Phase-II, the ridership on the entire 19.54-km long Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle corridor will increase, as it connects Chembur and Jacob Circle to Mahalaxmi. Fadnavis said that Phase-I generated a revenue of Rs 4-4.45 lakh per month but with the opening of Phase-II, the entire corridor will help generate revenue of around Rs 30 lakh per month.

"We are implementing several metro corridors of close to 250 km in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and once these lines are operational, private cars on roads will decrease. This will also help reduce air and noise pollution. We are also in the process of bringing out a smart card, with which Mumbaikars will be able to travel on different modes of public transport. The water transport project will also be started in Mumbai soon. I would like to request the Mayor to see to it that electric buses are introduced in BEST," added the CM.

