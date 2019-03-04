Mumbai: Piyush Goyal flags off new railway projects from Parel to Dharavi

national

While 32 suburban services will originate and terminate at the new Parel terminus station, a new 28-km railway line between KalyanâMurbad has also been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 726 crore

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Promising to extend passenger railway services to Alibag and Pen, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal spent his Sunday inaugurating a host of new services and projects, including a new rail terminus at Parel, a new line between Kalyan and Murbad and a host of passenger amenities.

While 32 suburban services will originate and terminate at the new Parel terminus station, a new 28-km railway line between Kalyan–Murbad has also been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 726 crore. It will pass via Ulhasnagar. The single line with seven stations - three old and four new - will have seven tunnels and require 120 hectares of land acquisition. It is slated to be completed by March 2023.

A new halt station at Chikhloli has also been sanctioned following a huge demand. Goyal also announced the provision of 180 additional escalators for Central Railway and Western Railway. Besides this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) of Railways and Dharavi Re-development Authority (DRA) for the redevelopment of Dharavi.

