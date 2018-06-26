Mumbai plastic ban: Traders shut shop, protest government's sudden crackdown

In order to condemn the act, various small-scale businessmen and members of retail and wholesale associations staged a protest and kept their shops closed on Monday

In a bid to impose the plastic ban, the state government has started acting harshly on shopkeepers and business establishments. In order to condemn the act, various small-scale businessmen and members of retail and wholesale associations staged a protest and kept their shops closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, in order to do away with the plastic containers, various hotels and restaurants in Pune have started buying steel tiffin boxes, in which they pack food for customers and use for home delivery as well.

Speaking to mid-day, Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Restaurants and Hotelier Association, said, "The plastic ban is affecting our home delivery and take away services. Hence, we have started using the three and four-tier steel tiffin boxes for the purpose. Each customer has to deposit R200 for the three-tier ones and Rs 250 for the four-tier ones. The money is given back to them once they return the containers."

He further said, "For home delivery, we take the food in our tiffin boxes, but then ask the customers to shift them in their own containers and return the boxes. Many people haven't even returned the boxes yet." When contacted, Sanjay Nivangude, head of the Retailers and Wholesalers' Association, said, "The government resolution is not clear and even there is no awareness on it. Suddenly they have started raiding shops and imposing hefty penalty. We need time to dispose off the plastic goods that we already have."

