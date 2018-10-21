Mumbai: Plastic lobby says MPCB and BMC being unfair on them

national

Plastic manufacturers get together to discuss BMC's wrongful seizing of stock

Plastic retailers meet at Kutchi Visa Oswal, Masjid Bunder/Pic By Bipin Kokate

At least 300 members of various associations of plastic manufacturers who are frustrated with the action being taken by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the BMC, conducted a meeting to discuss their woes on Saturday. While many are finding it difficult to work with the regulations imposed by the state government since the plastic ban was implemented in June, many others alleged that the authorities have been wrongfully seizing their stock used for packaging purposes.

Nikhil Rathi, Secretary of Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers' Association, pointed out that MPCB and BMC officials have been conducting raids at the shops and factories even though the manufacturers and traders are not selling any of the banned plastic bags. "The government norms say that the plastic bags that have thickness of more than 50 micron are allowed, and we are following that. Even then, the traders and manufacturers are being harassed. We have to fight it out collectively," he said.

Rathi added that apart from the harassment, the manufacturers are unhappy with the clauses of the policy called Extended Producer Responsibility which makes them responsible for collecting and processing the plastics that are not banned. "The manufacturers are being unfairly targeted when the authorities should catch the brand owners and they should be held responsible for recycling. My material is sent to Satara and it's not possible for me to collect plastic from there," he said adding that they are contemplating whether to take legal recourse.

Another plastic manufacturer and Vice President of Plastic Bag Manufacturing Association of India, Harish Gudhka said that his goods have been seized on two occasions this year and the officials are unwilling to give him a reason in writing. "On September 25, 3,500 kg of our material which includes polypropylene bags used to pack garments and grains was seized by MPCB and BMC officials. They are not agreeing to release my goods and not giving me a reason for confiscating my goods in writing either," he said, adding, "The government is not imposing rules on the big MNC brands which own the products. The rules should be the same for everyone," he said.

When contacted, Kiran Dighavkar, nodal office of BMC's plastic awareness campaign said that civic officials have been carrying out joint action with the MPCB officials and there is no question of any ambiguity in the rules. "In some cases, due to a confusion they end up possessing plastic which is banned," he said.

