Mumbai Police asked to go easy on 'needy' citizens

After NCP boss Sharad Pawar's meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday evening, the city police were asked to go slow on the 'needy' people and convince them not to go beyond neighbourhoods instead of seizing their vehicles arbitrarily and imposing penalty.

A senior police officer said there may not be any official announcement of revoking the 2-km periphery restriction, because an order dated June 30 that imposed a 24x7 curfew in the city for a period between July 1 and 15, had not mentioned any such rule to be followed by the police personnel.

"It was never there [in the order]," said the officer, requesting anonymity.

