Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police asks netizens to stay at home with Money Heist-inspired meme

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 15:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Mumbai Police posted a meme on popular Netflix crime drama Money Heist through which it urges netizens to stay at home

Picture/Mumbai Police-Twitter
Mumbai Police has been on a roll with their various public interest posts on their Twitter account during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. After posting a touching video of cops on duty saying what they would do if they were giving a chance to stay at home amid the lockdown and casting away the virus in a Stree-inspired meme, Mumbai Police is at it again, this time referring to an even popular series for a witty meme.

The Mumbai Police posted a meme on popular Netflix crime drama Money Heist through which it urges netizens to stay at home. The meme, captioned, "Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown :", features the professor’s character with the words, "So how about we forget common sense?"

The tweet posted on Monday garnered more than 6,800 likes and was retweeted over 1,100 times. Many users posted other popular lines from the Netflix series while commenting on the post apart from hilarious replies, and praises for posting such witty memes based on popular culture on their Twitter page.

What do you think of the meme?

