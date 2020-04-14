Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police asks netizens to stay at home with Money Heist-inspired meme

Mumbai Police has been on a roll with their various public interest posts on their Twitter account during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. After posting a touching video of cops on duty saying what they would do if they were giving a chance to stay at home amid the lockdown and casting away the virus in a Stree-inspired meme, Mumbai Police is at it again, this time referring to an even popular series for a witty meme.

The Mumbai Police posted a meme on popular Netflix crime drama Money Heist through which it urges netizens to stay at home. The meme, captioned, "Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown :", features the professor’s character with the words, "So how about we forget common sense?"

Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020

The tweet posted on Monday garnered more than 6,800 likes and was retweeted over 1,100 times. Many users posted other popular lines from the Netflix series while commenting on the post apart from hilarious replies, and praises for posting such witty memes based on popular culture on their Twitter page.

"If I stay with you, if I'm choosing wrong

I don't care at all.

If I'm losing now, but I'm winning late

That's all I want."#MoneyHeist — Anup N (@anupnagle) April 13, 2020

Don't Forget there is Always an Arturo. — Aakash V. PanditðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@iNaughtysky) April 13, 2020

Whoever is handling this handle, is doing a splendid job! Maximum respect to the entire team. MASSIVE respect! — Rum Ver 2.0 (@NagaValley) April 13, 2020

U are the professor of this situation.. Risking your life outside.. Love u yaarooâÂ¤ï¸Â @MumbaiPolice — Hussain HP (@hussainpachora) April 13, 2020

After this, One of the character must be be named as "Mumbai" ðÂ¤£ — Amit Tiwari ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@amitkumartiwari) April 13, 2020

Just remember to keep correct team members along with you. It's Corona tha papel — Abhijeet Pathak (@memeswalepathak) April 13, 2020

