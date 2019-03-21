Mumbai Police bring joy to woman who lost her laptop in Juhu

national

Mumbai resident Ruchi Panpalia approached the Mumbai police and her laptop was traced within 48 hours and returned back to her by Juhu cops

Ruchi Panpalia with the officers of Juhu police station who recovered her bag within 48 hours. Pic/Twitter Ruchi Panpalia

During the second week of March, a Mumbai citizen named Ruchi Panpalia forgot her laptop in an autorickshaw near a cafe Juhu. Barely did she know that she would soon find the laptop in a few days, all thanks to Mumbai Police and its team of efficient officers. Ruchi Panpalia approached the Mumbai police regarding her laptop which she left in an auto rickshaw while she was travelling to Juhu.

Mumbai Police immediately sprung into action to trace the missing laptop. With efficient coordination between Sanjay Barve, Mumbai Police Commissioner, and his team of police personnel, the Juhu police, where the incident occurred, managed to trace and recover the lost laptop within a few days.

Mumbai police has my heart ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. I had forgotten my laptop in rickshaw last week near Juhu starbucks. Coordination and hardwork of @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice have helped me getting back my laptop . Couldn’t be more grateful âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂThank you Sr.PI wavhal sir & PSI Deshmukh sir ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/LIlbyRWVeB — Ruchi Panpalia (@ruchipanpalia) March 15, 2019

Ruchi Panpalia's joy knew no bounds and she took to social networking site Twitter to thank the Mumbai Police. Ruchi wrote: Mumbai police has my heart. I had forgotten my laptop in rickshaw last week near Juhu Starbucks. Coordination and hard work of Mumbai Police Commissioner and Mumbai Police have helped me getting back my laptop. Couldn't be more grateful. Thank you Sr.PI Wavhal sir & PSI Deshmukh sir. [sic]

.@ruchipanpalia forgot her laptop in a rickshaw near Juhu Starbucks last week. SI Wavhal and PSI Deshmukh of Juhu Police Station recovered it doing what we do best - put #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/VO5RlG8nHy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 18, 2019

Since then, the post has got over 160 retweets and about 1.7 thousand likes. It has also earned Mumbai Police a lot of praise from netizens who took to the post to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police for serving the citizens relentlessly and selflessly.

Here's how netizens applauded the efforts of Mumbai Police:

Jai Ho aamchi Mumbai Police proud of you — charles chettiar (@charleschettia4) March 18, 2019

They work silently but strongly..That's y it's best in world(not just india). — Avi (@Avi260692) March 18, 2019

Mumbai Police has been working really hard. We Mumbaikars appreciate your devotion of duty towards us. — Vilakshan Kumar (@kumar_vilakshan) March 18, 2019

Every Mumbaikar is proud of you for keeping our city safe. There are many wrong persons in force but number of good persons outnumber those wrong persons. Be summer, rains, winter you are always there for us. Thank you — Chowkidar RAKESH KAPOOR (@rakesh_kapoor) March 18, 2019

Compared in all over Indian police Amchi Mumbai Police is the best of all Hats off to Mumbai police pic.twitter.com/gvx7Vudjb4 — CHOWKIDAAR Ashish (@Ashishs89292466) March 19, 2019

In a similar incident that took place in January 2019, the Oshiwara Police helped a Russian national from Moscow, Irina Nesterova, 28, find her lost handbag at Lokhandwala Market within 24 hours.

