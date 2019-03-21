Mumbai Police bring joy to woman who lost her laptop in Juhu

Updated: Mar 21, 2019, 07:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai resident Ruchi Panpalia approached the Mumbai police and her laptop was traced within 48 hours and returned back to her by Juhu cops

Mumbai Police bring joy to woman who lost her laptop in Juhu
Ruchi Panpalia with the officers of Juhu police station who recovered her bag within 48 hours. Pic/Twitter Ruchi Panpalia

During the second week of March, a Mumbai citizen named Ruchi Panpalia forgot her laptop in an autorickshaw near a cafe Juhu. Barely did she know that she would soon find the laptop in a few days, all thanks to Mumbai Police and its team of efficient officers. Ruchi Panpalia approached the Mumbai police regarding her laptop which she left in an auto rickshaw while she was travelling to Juhu.

Mumbai Police immediately sprung into action to trace the missing laptop. With efficient coordination between Sanjay Barve, Mumbai Police Commissioner, and his team of police personnel, the Juhu police, where the incident occurred, managed to trace and recover the lost laptop within a few days.

Ruchi Panpalia's joy knew no bounds and she took to social networking site Twitter to thank the Mumbai Police. Ruchi wrote: Mumbai police has my heart. I had forgotten my laptop in rickshaw last week near Juhu Starbucks. Coordination and hard work of Mumbai Police Commissioner and Mumbai Police have helped me getting back my laptop. Couldn't be more grateful. Thank you Sr.PI Wavhal sir & PSI Deshmukh sir. [sic]

Since then, the post has got over 160 retweets and about 1.7 thousand likes. It has also earned Mumbai Police a lot of praise from netizens who took to the post to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police for serving the citizens relentlessly and selflessly. 

Here's how netizens applauded the efforts of Mumbai Police:

In a similar incident that took place in January 2019, the Oshiwara Police helped a Russian national from Moscow, Irina Nesterova, 28, find her lost handbag at Lokhandwala Market within 24 hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

juhumumbai policemumbai newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

See How This Mumbai Group Brings Joy to Street Kids

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees