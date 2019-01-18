Mumbai Police find Russian woman's lost purse carrying Rs 62,500 in 24 hours!

crime

Irina approached Oshiwara Police and the bag was traced with 24 hours with hundred per cent recovery as she was assured by Oshiwara cops.

Pic/Faizaan Khan

After scanning dozens of CCTV cameras, the Oshiwara Police helped a Russian national from Moscow, Irina Nesterova, 28, find her lost handbag at Lokhandwala Market within 24 hours. Irina was carrying Rs 62,500 in it and was feeling hopeless after losing the same. As stated by the locals, she approached the Oshiwara Police and the bag was traced with 24 hours with a hundred per cent recovery.

"On the evening of 15th January, she visited Lokhandwala Market to shop. After shopping, she took an autorickshaw to go home and was carrying a blue handbag. As soon as she entered the autorickshaw, the handbag fell off, but she did not realise. It was only after reaching her destination that she wasn't able to locate her bag which had a lot of money. She returned to the shop in Lokhandwala but she didn't find anything there. As stated by locals, she reached Oshiwara Police station and was very nervous. "We gave her 100 per cent assurance that we would get her lost item back," said Shailesh Pasalwad, Sr. PI of Oshiwara Police.

"Later we formed a special team led by API Nitin Gije, API Subhash Coscure, PSI Sameera Sayyed and the detection staff. The team scanned dozens of CCTV cameras and spotted a hotel delivery boy taking her bag which was on the road. We then reached the hotel and recovered her handbag with within 24 hours," added Pasalwad

Irina who lives in Mumbai since November 2018, told mid-day, "I am really thankful to the Mumbai Police who were quite confident of getting it back once I approached them. I was so hopeless and tensed as to how will I would return to Moscow but the cops did everything to get it (purse) back as they had promised me."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates