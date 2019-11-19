Mumbai Police' crime-busting canines to now travel in cool cabs

The city’s police dogs whose work gets them hot under the collar, will now be able to travel in cool comfort. The police have acquired two K9 vans with air conditioning and other modern facilities to transport the dogs to and from crime scenes without any hassle. Designed and customised as per the demands of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the vans are fully air-conditioned with cages for police dogs at the rear side of the vehicle. Along are two foldable seats for the comfortable seating of dog handlers in the van.

Two such vans have been commissioned last week and more vans are being customised to be inducted into the force.

The Motor Transport Department readied the van in 20 days.

Talking to mid-day, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Sanjay Barve said, “The Motor Transport department has customised the K9 vans for easy transport of sniffer dogs as and when required in the city. The canines play an important role in better policing, so their comfort is equally important for us. We have got the vans customised and handed over to BDDS team. These K9 vans will be strategically placed in the city so that these can be moved to the required locations at the earliest.”

Earlier, the vans used in transporting the canines were not up to the mark, according to the police, with the sniffers travelling in an uncomfortable manner, especially during the summers.

“The canines play an important role in sanitising the area where VIP movements are expected. Also, they help to solve complex cases, so they need to be transported at the crime spot in critical situations. But we often get stuck in traffic and the sniffers get exhausted in the long travel. We, therefore, requested the police chief to get us special vans,” the officer said.

The interiors of the customised, air-conditioned van.

Barve soon conducted internal meetings with senior officers of Mumbai police and the decision to procure K9 vans was made.

“The vans have been customised in 20 days by the Motor Transport department,” said Atul Patil, Joint Commissioner (motor transport), Mumbai police. Patil refused to comment over the cost in customising the K9 vans.

2 - No. of vans already procured

