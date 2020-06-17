Mumbai Police explains how drugs is 'wrong type' in anti-drug tweet

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Mumbai Police have been acing their social media game one post at a time. Be it urging their followers to stay indoors and taking necessary precautions during the Coronavirus lockdown, or asking them to curate effective passwords to protect themselves from cybercriminals, the police has done it all with creative and quirky posts on their social media pages.

Just days putting up a post on which kind of meow-meow is acceptable, the Mumbai Police is back with another anti-drug post. The police department took to Twitter to explain why it is a 'high' time to ‘auto-correct’ your drug abuse. They posted a graphical video on the micro-blogging platform featuring a fictional online chat in which a user asks another user about his favourite 'heroin' only to get a list of eight different types of 'heroins' as a reply. The first user corrects the spelling to heroines to suggest what he actually meant.

The caption of the post reads, "It's 'high' time you 'auto-correct' your habits because drugs are the wrong ‘type’.'

It's 'high' time you 'auto-correct' your habits because drugs are the wrong ‘type’.#TypeNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/2OE57n6gRX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 14, 2020

The video shared on Sunday garnered more than 33,100 views on Twitter with 789 likes and was retweeted 119 times. The users commenting on the video praised the police’s creativity and posted anti-drug messages while some users did not know heroin had other variants.

Be Hero without Heroin ! — ÇÂÂÕ¼É¢ÇÂÂÉÂÂ ãÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¦ãÂÂÂÂ (@badassAngad) June 14, 2020

Indeed a good message but I used to think heroin is just of one type lol — Akash Sharma (@St_at1c) June 14, 2020

Mumbai police is helping me know the types of drugs available. — Chitresh (@cheetzoni666) June 14, 2020

Monsoon and Chai!

Mumbai Police also posted another tweet explaining how monsoons can be a ‘lovely’ reason to stay indoors. The police department posted a picture of a cup of tea in an earthen tumbler amid wet weather in the background with its caption that reads, "What a lovely reason to stay indoors."

The enticing picture was shared on Tuesday on their Twitter and Instagram pages that garnered more than 3,600 likes and were retweeted 285 times on the micro-blogging platform. On the photo-sharing platform, the post received 3,261 likes. Users commenting on the post agreed with the police department about how indulging in a cup of tea is a perfect way to enjoy the monsoons indoors, while some shared how the page never fails to impress with their creativity.

Or is it another reason to step outside, ‘chai pe charcha’ — The BEST Rt’s (@neil_2410) June 16, 2020

Actually sirr its very big reason to stay at home #tealover — sachin patel (@sachinp46490137) June 16, 2020

The chai for all it's a life line for Mumbai Kar — God Bless India (@shafqat786007) June 16, 2020

Some pakodas wi be great with the chai — Mukul agrawal (@MukulAg_93) June 16, 2020

We are safe indoors because of you great guys..thank u for protecting our city.. — Åjït pÄÂÂl ÄÂÂrtíst ÄÂÂctÅÂÂr sîngêr drêÄÂÂmér (@ajitishika) June 16, 2020

If not tea bring on some chocolates and #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/V3WCwQm8QN — jivewithdeepti (@jivewithdeepti) June 17, 2020

Really tempting — Deepalee (@DeepaleeG) June 16, 2020

I really want to follow your social media handlers. I think they are some of the best minds you’ve hired. Keep them happy. Pretty sure almost all advertising agencies are looking for their names. Ya, seriously, who are they? — Urmi Sahni (@urmisahni) June 16, 2020

What do you think about the posts by the Mumbai Police?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news