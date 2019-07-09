Mumbai Police file FIR against TikTok users for circulating video on Jharkhand mob lynching

crime

Representational image

The cyber cell of Mumbai police lodged an FIR against a group of people for allegedly circulating a TikTok video related to the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand. A complaint into the matter was filed by Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki with the Mumbai Police. The activist stated that TikTok has since deleted the video and also suspended the accounts of three people who circulated it on social media.

"I have been informed by TikTok that the video was removed from the platform and the three accounts were suspended after my complaint. Suspension in TikTok means that they can not log into their accounts and can't post anything there," said Solanki. The matter is being further investigated. Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob on the suspicion of theft on June 18 in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He was thrashed mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries on June 22 at a local hospital. Tabarez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. TikTok, an app that allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has over 54 million monthly active users in India.

