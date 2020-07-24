Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a twist to share important message

The Mumbai Police has been acing their social media game one post at a time. They never fail to entertain with their quirky public awareness posts, no matter where the inspiration comes from — be it films, television series, social media trends, or sports.

In their latest post, Mumbai Police gave a twist to the popular 2014 hit song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, to put forth a message asking people to wear mask while stepping out of their homes and maintain social distancing amid the pandemic. They have also shared a still from the music video of the song that features the artistes with a makeover.

Tweaking the lyrics of the song throughout the post, the caption reads, “Do believe us, just wear” with the hashtags #ImTooSafe #SafeDamn. The text on the image reads, “Stop.Wait a minute. Wear a mask. Put some distance in it.”

View this post on Instagram Do believe us, just wear. #ImTooSafe #SafeDamn A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) onJul 22, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT

Shared on Thursday, the post managed to garner more than 18,700 likes. People were seen posting the lyrics of the song and praising the police department for such an amusing post.

“Hahahahaha can we please get an award to the social media team? Legit highlight of my days (sic),” an amused user commented. A user posted, “Anyelse read it in uptown funk tone?? (sic)”, while another user joked on Coronavirus and said, “24/7 Virus in the Airrrr!(sic).”

