Mumbai Police identifies woman found dead on railway track

Mumbai Police has identified a woman who was found dead on a railway track between the Sion to Kurla Railway stations

Mumbai Police has identified a woman who was found dead on a railway track between the Sion to Kurla Railway stations.

The deceased has been identified as Pratiksha Vishal Shende, a native of Vijaywadi or Yashavantnagar in Solapur district . She was associated with the Local Arms-1 unit of the Mumbai Police.

Police said Shende was possibly hit by the Hyderabad DN Express while crossing the railway track. Kurla Railway Police station officials have visited the site of the incident and shifted Shende¿s body to the Rajawadi Hospital for a post mortem.

A case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered at the Kurla Railway Police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates