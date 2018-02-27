Mumbai Police identifies woman found dead on railway track

Feb 27, 2018, 18:00 IST | ANI

Mumbai Police has identified a woman who was found dead on a railway track between the Sion to Kurla Railway stations

Representational Pic

Mumbai Police has identified a woman who was found dead on a railway track between the Sion to Kurla Railway stations. 

The deceased has been identified as Pratiksha Vishal Shende, a native of Vijaywadi or Yashavantnagar in Solapur district . She was associated with the Local Arms-1 unit of the Mumbai Police.

Police said Shende was possibly hit by the Hyderabad DN Express while crossing the railway track. Kurla Railway Police station officials have visited the site of the incident and shifted Shende¿s body to the Rajawadi Hospital for a post mortem.

A case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered at the Kurla Railway Police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid- day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

mumbai policenational news
Go to top