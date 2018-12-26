Mumbai: Police leave no stone unturned to avoid Kamala mills tragedy

national

The Kamala Mills fire claimed 14 lives in 2017. File pic

The police are leaving no stone unturned this year to ensure there is no repeat of a tragedy like last year's fire in the Kamala Mills. The local police have been conducting meetings with managers of pubs, resto bars and lounges in the Kamala and Raghuvanshi Mills area and giving them strict instructions.

The Kamala Mills fire occurred on December 29, 2017, at two rooftop restaurants Mojo Bistro and 1Above, claiming 14 lives and leaving more than 20 injured. Probe revealed the fire started from 1Above, which served hookah illegally.

Keeping in mind all of the loopholes revealed in the probe, cops are not taking any chances this year and are regularly keeping a tab on the activities across Kamala Mills. "A series of meetings have been held keeping in mind the celebrations starting from December 25 to New Year's Eve. Many youngsters will throng pubs, resto bars and restaurants in the Kamala and Raghuvanshi Mills compound," said a senior police officer, adding, "Though the cops were not connected to anything in last year's tragedy, this year we are taking utmost precaution."

Cops have told managers to adhere to the time limit and also keeping clear signage of escape routes from their establishments. Plainclothes cops will be deputed in both the compounds to keep a closer eye on the situation and violations, if any. "The BMC, excise department and fire department have more authority on these joints to get them to follow the rules. But to avert any mishap, we are taking precautionary measures," added another officer.

"We have been conducting meetings with concerned stakeholders throughout the year. Also, we've written to the agencies concerned to keep a vigil on the compound as well as other popular places to avoid any tragedy. All our efforts are to avert any tragedy," said Dr. Ravindra Shisve, additional commissioner (central region).

