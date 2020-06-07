Mumbai Police shows which 'meow-meow' is acceptable in anti-drug tweet
"The only 'meow meow' that is acceptable!" wrote the Mumbai Police on their Instagram and Twitter pages with the hashtag #SayNoToDrugs
Mumbai Police is known for its witty, hilarious and offbeat posts on their social media pages. Whether it is directing users to follow necessary precautions to protect oneself from Coronavirus, educating about lockdown rules or giving tips to protect oneself from cyberattacks on their social media profiles, the police department has been upping their social media game with every post they share.
Recently, the Mumbai Police shared an anti-drug post on their Instagram and Twitter pages with a simple image of a cat and a one-line caption. “The only 'meow meow' that is acceptable!” wrote the police department with the hashtag #SayNoToDrugs.
For the uninformed, according to the National Health Service (NHS),‘meow-meow’ is a synthetic substance and a common name for 4-Methylmethcathinone, a popular party drug.
Shared on Saturday, the post garnered more than 12,411 likes on Instagram so far. On Twitter, it received more than 1,600 likes and was retweeted 137 times so far. Users commenting on the post responded with hilarious reactions while some wondered what is this ‘other meow-meow’!
A user on commented on the Instagram post, “This post made me realise there is another meow meow...!!” A second user joked, “That's a look on the face of the cat when it was refused to have milk by its owner.” A third user praised the police department saying, “Take a bow bow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @mumbaipolice you guys never cease to amaze. #respect.”
Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the post.
Question: Is "meow meow" the name of drug??— Ashish Trivedi (@ashishtrvd) June 6, 2020
If not i dont get this meme.
Unstoppable Mumbai Police ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Chintan Bulsara (@chintanbulsara) June 6, 2020
Ha meow means "mephedrone"ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Bhag gaya to ab usse pakadna mat ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ Sadakat Shaikh ØµØ¯Ø§ÙÂÂÂÂØª Ø´ÛÂÂÂÂØ® (@saddu_miya) June 6, 2020
VERY TRUE VERSION OF MEOW WHICH IS LOVEABLE— Mathew Varghese (@MathewCongress) June 6, 2020
The Mumbai Police force earned praises for their efforts in evacuating people from low-lying areas and coastal areas before Cyclone Nisarga made an impact in the city. The cops in the Maximum City have also been getting praises for their acts of kindness. One such instant that went viral on social media when Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh posted a picture of a constable who donated blood to a 14-year-old girl for her open heart surgery after her family could not make it the hospital due to Cyclone Nisarga.
